Father’s Day tech treats and gadgets

Father's Day is just a few days away and you probably thought of the perfect gift way ahead of time. However, Father's Day is overall a great time to save on tech products and gadgets, regardless of whether you already have a present for your dad or not. Check out some trending offers that are still available today - buy gadgets to add to your gift or a little something to make your dad feel extra special.

For gaming dads: $50 off Alienware laptops

If your dad is a gamer and appreciates quality gaming hardware, check out Dell's offers running throughout Father's Day. You will find both laptops and desktops starting at $699.99, including the new Alienware m17 R2 laptop, which comes with a free AlienPro laptop bag, or the solid Alienware m15 R2. These laptops and desktop PCs start at around $1,499.99 and you can save with Dell's $50 off coupon on your purchase. There's still time to place an order today & receive it by Father's Day (on top of that - with free delivery!).

There are several characteristics that make the Alienware series stand out:

They're equipped with Windows 10 Home

UHD and FHD screens to choose from, enhanced with Tobii Eyetracking Technology

Up to 64GB and 32GB DDR

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ and Max-Q Design

You can custom-build your own Alienware computer

Make this Father's Day gift complete with a compatible gaming accessory, such as the Alienware 25 gaming monitor, 310M wireless gaming mouse, Alienware gaming headset AW310H, or 510M RGB gaming mouse. Sounds interesting? Check out the full range of Dell Alienware products and coupons to redeem at checkout!

For scooter fans: 32% off electric scooter motors

With the weather improving each day, has your dad been biking more and driving less? If your dad likes to spend time outdoors and protect the environment at the same time, take a look at the 450W electric scooters available from Newegg with a 32% discount. With a long-range battery life, your dad can go as far as 25 miles with a single charge! This electric scooter also comes with 9.5" non-pneumatic tires and portable folding design. It weighs only 45lbs and can be folded within 3 seconds. Take it with you wherever you go or keep it in the car's trunk - this AEST scooter is the perfect gift for every dad, not only on Father's Day.

For adventurous dads: buy GoPro accessories for 40% less

The current GoPro clearance offers great deals on accessories where you can save up to 40%! Buy fusion grips, rechargeable batteries, floaty and bike mount, or a pro handlebar. The clearance discount is also valid for a range of Karma accessories, such as:

A grip extension cable

Replacement landing gear

Mounting ring

Grip case

And Karma replacement arm, and much more!

Treat your dad to one or more of these GoPro accessories for Father's Day so that he can be ready to explore the world with GoPro and create unforgettable memories. Take GoPro with you whether you are biking in the mountains, surfing, or flying above beautiful landscapes. A gift like this will certainly put a smile on your dad's face. Besides - this GoPro offer should not be missed!



Father's Day is when we officially show appreciation to our dads and spoil them with gifts and treats, however, it is not the only time to show our love. Nevertheless, every dad loves a gadget of some sort. It's worth keeping an eye out for ongoing discounts and valid coupon codes. You never know when you might come across that long-desired camera, tablet, fitness tracker, or PlayStation your dad has been dreaming about.