Better Wi-Fi: Get 3 Eero mesh routers and an Echo Dot for $199

Amazon is selling a three-pack of the Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System and an Echo Dot for $199.

Blanket your house in Wi-Fi and get a smart speaker for under $200? Yes, please. Right now, a 3-pack of the Amazon Eero mesh WiFi system and an Echo Dot is $200. That’s $50 off its most recent price, and a return to the all-time low we saw in April and May. Better yet, it can arrive in a day or two for Prime members.

This mesh router three-pack can cover up to 5,000 square feet, which means you can get better Wi-Fi reception in the back room, the driveway, and the gazebo by the kiddie pool this summer. This system supports dual-band Wi-Fi and speeds up to 350 Mbps, and each device also packs two ethernet ports. This is not a Wi-Fi 6 router, but it does support the usual Wi-Fi standards up to 802.11ac.

Eero also works with Alexa and HomeKit to manage Wi-Fi access for devices and different people in your home.

Be sure to place your devices strategically to get the most out of your Wi-Fi.

In addition you get an Echo Dot that integrates with your Eero system. It can also deliver weather and traffic updates, control other smart home products, as well as playback music from numerous services.

[Today’s deal: Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack and an Echo Dot for $200 on Amazon.]

