Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Save 33% on wireless earbuds that mold to your ears

PCWorld |

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Just when we thought that headphone technology couldn’t possibly advance any further, along comes an innovation to challenge that very notion. We’re talking about Decibullz, the custom moldable and true wireless earphones that take personal comfort to a whole new level. Normally $149, you can find them here for just $98.99.

These earphones feature thermoplastic earpieces that, when heated, change shape to hug every unique curve and crease within your ears. That means they will provide you with the most perfect, comfortable fit out of anything else that’s currently available on the market. 

And don’t think for even a moment that Decibullz are a one trick pony. As far as performance goes, they’re among the best. Plus they boast ultra modern tech like Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and they’re even waterproof so you can wear them in inclement weather.

Get them now, and you'll save 33% off the usual price, paying just $98.99.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.

 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

Coupon Codes