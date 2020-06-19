Save 33% on wireless earbuds that mold to your ears

Just when we thought that headphone technology couldn’t possibly advance any further, along comes an innovation to challenge that very notion. We’re talking about Decibullz, the custom moldable and true wireless earphones that take personal comfort to a whole new level. Normally $149, you can find them here for just $98.99.

These earphones feature thermoplastic earpieces that, when heated, change shape to hug every unique curve and crease within your ears. That means they will provide you with the most perfect, comfortable fit out of anything else that’s currently available on the market.

And don’t think for even a moment that Decibullz are a one trick pony. As far as performance goes, they’re among the best. Plus they boast ultra modern tech like Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, and they’re even waterproof so you can wear them in inclement weather.

Get them now, and you'll save 33% off the usual price, paying just $98.99.

