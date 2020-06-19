Get $590 worth of pro cloud computing certificate training for just $30

The cloud itself isn’t exactly new tech. The term ‘cloud computing’ was coined as early as the mid-1990s and the concept of it was, astonishingly, imagined 30 years before that. So there’s a bit of a history there. Still, we’ve only scratched the surface of its full potential. Long story short, if you want to prepare for a technical career and aren’t sure what direction you want to go in, then training to become a cloud computing professional may be perfect.

This brings us to highlight The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle. It’s a web-based training resource that prepares people for a career working with cloud-based technologies. And, once both of the included modules are completed, students will possess the skills necessary to take and pass two important certifications from CompTIA, which is a widely respected industry trade association. Simply put, this bundle will help you secure your future, but lets you do it in a way that reduces risk.

With college enrollment, there are inherent risks. You risk your time as you devote hundreds of hours towards your studies. And not just in the classroom either, but at home as well since you’ll undoubtedly have to write papers and study for exams. You also, with traditional learning, jeopardize your financial future. After all, school isn’t cheap. And, if you find after a few months that the subject matter isn’t your cup of tea, well then you’ve wasted a whole lot of time and money that you won’t be getting back.

The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle, on the other hand, gives you the opportunity to learn a new and valuable skill with minimal risk. Because the training is delivered online, you can learn whenever you want to. Plus, since it’s all accessible through the web, it’s way less expensive too. Just $29.99, in fact, which represents a savings of 94 percent off the regular value of this training.

When you consider the low risk and high reward associated with The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle, taking it — at least as a first step — should become an easy decision.

The CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle - $29.99



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.