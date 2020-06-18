23andMe's Ancestry + Health kit is the cheapest we've seen all year

If you want to find out where your family really comes from, or just how deeply that prevalence for Diabetes runstoday is the day. Woot via Amazon is selling the 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit for $149. That’s $50 off the usual $199, and the lowest price we’ve seen in 2020.

We reviewed the 23andMe Ancestry + Health kit back in February, giving it an Editors’ Choice award and a perfect five-star rating. It not only offers your genetic ancestry, but also analyzes your DNA sample to see if you have a genetic predisposition to certain illnesses. The kit even reveals some really crazy traits, like the ability to match a musical pitch, or your taste and smell preferences.

“23andMe [is] not only the best DNA test for ancestry, but also the best all-around testing package that we’ve reviewed so far,” we said. “The service is easy to use...and the results are in-depth yet presented in a way that anyone can understand. It’s the gold standard for home DNA testing at present.”

It’s an awesome kit that offers tons of interesting information at the best price we’ve seen all year.

[Today’s deal: 23andMe Health + Ancestry for $149 on Amazon.]