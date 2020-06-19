Learn a new language with Rosetta Stone for $50 off, today only

If you’ve always wanted to get your Spanish to an acceptable level, Amazon has a deal for you. Today only, you can get a Rosetta Stone bundle for $149 that includes a Spanish course, Grammar book and dictionary, and lifetime access to Unlimited languages. Though it’s listed with a $320 MSRP, this bundle usually costs around $200, which is the standard price for lifetime access to Unlimited Languages. This is its lowest price ever.

The deal lasts until just before midnight on Friday Pacific time.

If you’re not familiar with it, Unlimited Languages is Rosetta Stone’s subscription service that gives you access to Rosetta Stone’s 25 language courses. You can find the complete list on Rosetta Stone’s site.

The primary feature here, however, is the study material for Spanish. With Rosetta Stone, you can access the company’s language courses from any of your devices with progress synced via the cloud. The dictionary and the grammar are from the Barron’s foreign language guides.

Rosetta Stone also has a speech recognition engine to help with pronunciation, and there are live lectures you can access. It’s an overall solid bundle and an excellent choice for budding polyglots.

[Today’s deal: Rosetta Stone Spanish and Unlimited Languages bundle for $149 on Amazon.]