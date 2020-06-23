Get nearly $800-worth of beginner-friendly AI dev training for just $35

If necessity is the mother of invention, then right now could be the beginning of a golden era for AI development. That’s because there’s an immense demand for new ways to remain productive while keeping physically distant — And, to that end, AI offers us great potential. So, if this is an area you’ve always wanted to explore, there may never be a more opportune time.

Enter The Ultimate Artificial Intelligence Scientist Certification Bundle. It’s a web-based training program that’s designed to introduce students to the world of AI and equip them with some of the most basic skills they’d need to thrive as a developer. They’ll learn the fundamental concepts behind machine learning as well as deep learning, plus they’ll discover how to develop AI software using popular coding platforms like Python.

Experts have long believed that the development of AI technologies would jump by leaps and bounds in the next couple of decades. Due to the pandemic, however, that advancement may occur much more quickly. And it’ll create opportunities in a wide range of industries from health care to finance to commerce, so chances are good you can carve out a future for yourself even with just a beginner’s level understanding of the subject matter.

If you want to be a part of that future, you have to start training now. And, the ultra-affordable Ultimate Artificial Intelligence Scientist Certification Bundle is a solid way to get in fast. Get it now for just $34.96.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.