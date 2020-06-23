Save big on popular VPNs & backup solutions today

VPNs and data backup solutions are pretty much essential these days. The only downside to them is that they’re also usually pretty expensive. But not today. That’s because, right now, you can save up to 97 percent off the regular cost of these popular and highly rated solutions, so you can enjoy all they have to offer without paying any exorbitant fees.



KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

This might be one of the best values you’ll find in a VPN. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited provides elite protection against all kinds of cybercrime. It does this by encrypting your web traffic so that no one can intercept it. That means you’ll be able to access the web using any kind of network — even public Wi-Fi — and not risk having your personal information stolen.

Sale Price: $39.00

MSRP: $199.99

Discount: 80%

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription - $39



See Deal



Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan

Degoo provides an ample amount of cloud space with which to back up your files. And they’ll be easily accessible to you across all your devices and kept secure from hackers thanks to their 256-bit AES encryption. Simply back up your files on a regular basis and, should you ever suffer a catastrophic loss, you can easily restore your file system to like-new condition.

Sale Price: $49.99

MSRP: $900.00

Discount: 94%

Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan - $49.99



See Deal



Polar Backup Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

Keep files safe from harm with Polar Cloud Backup. Simply send your files to their cloud-based servers for permanent storage and access them any time you please for life. Their service is compatible with PC and Mac computers, you’ll enjoy full control over every single file, and it’s all protected using 256-bit AES encryption for extra peace of mind.

Price Drop: $29.99

MSRP: $390.00

Discount: 92%

Polar Backup Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription - $29.99



See Deal



LightyearVPN: Fast & Safe Internet

Many streaming sites block their content to those from outside of their country due to licensing regulations. Lightyear VPN provides an easy way to get around those restrictions, opening up a whole side of the web not previously available. It’s compatible with popular platforms like Windows, Android, and iOS, they won’t track or record your web activities, and you can use it on up to five devices at once.

Sale Price: $49.99

MSRP: $119.40

Discount: 58%

LightyearVPN: Fast & Safe Internet - $49.99



See Deal



Zinstall FullBack Computer Backup

A computer crash — the kind that renders a system forever unusable — usually spells certain doom for the file system it houses. Which is what makes Zinstall so vital to have. It keeps a backup of your entire system so that if your computer perishes, you can easily restore everything to your new one. That means even in the event of a catastrophe, you’ll be able to keep working without missing a beat.

Sale Price: $49.00

MSRP: $99.00

Discount: 50%

Zinstall FullBack Computer Backup - $49



See Deal



Photo Backup Stick® Universal

We’ll go out on a limb and suggest that among everything on your file system, your photographs hold the most importance. And it stands to reason. After all, they hold our most precious memories, which is why we want to keep them safe. To that end, you need the Photo Backup Stick. It’s compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, frees up space on your devices, and keeps your photos and videos safe from harm.

Sale Price: $53.99

MSRP: $59.95

Discount: 9%

Photo Backup Stick® Universal - $53.99



See Deal



bVPN Unlimited: One Year Subscription

Surfing on public WiFi? You could be leaving yourself vulnerable to cybercrime. That’s it's worth getting a subscription to bVPN. They provide users with an effective means of encrypting their web traffic so that no one can decipher it, rendering your identity and data safe no matter what kind of network you use.

Sale Price: $35.99

MSRP: $90.00

Discount: 60%



MaxiVPN Premium Plan: Two-Year Subscription







The web isn’t really a very private place. But you can at least hide your identity from others with a subscription to MaxiVPN. Their two-year Premium Plan lets you encrypt data transmissions on an unlimited number of devices, it’s compatible with numerous platforms, and they place no limitations on your bandwidth so you can use the web just like you do now.

Sale Price: $49.00

MSRP: $286.80

Discount: 82%

MaxiVPN Premium Plan: 2-Yr Subscription - $49



See Deal



NordVPN: Two Year Subscription

NordVPN double encrypts your data, making any internet connection totally secure. They have a strict no-logging policy, which means that your internet activities are never recorded, and it features an automatic kill switch that disconnects you from the internet if your VPN connection drops. It’s safe, reliable, and, with this offer, quite affordable.

Sale Price: $95.99

MSRP: $286.80

Discount: 66%



Ivacy Lifetime Subscription (10 Devices)

With powerful 256-bit encryption, Ivacy keeps your browsing safe. And, unlike other VPNs, it’ll work on most devices including routers, smart TVs, and gaming consoles. Plus, it supports up to 10 devices simultaneously, so the whole family can browse safely.

Sale Price: $59.99

MSRP: $2338.00

Discount: 97%

Ivacy Lifetime Subscription (10 Devices) - $59.99



See Deal

