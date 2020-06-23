Deal

Snag a refurbished Kindle with a 1-year warranty for $35

Woot is selling the refurbished eighth-generation (2016) Kindle for just $35.

Reading. It’s what’s for summer—especially this year. Right now, you can lighten your reading load by storing all your books on a Kindle for under $40. Woot is selling the refurbished eighth generation (2016) Wi-Fi Kindle for $35. That’s $45 cheaper than the $80 asking price this version of the Kindle used to go for, and $55 cheaper than the current model.

The deal ends around 10 P.M. on Tuesday, Pacific time or until supplies last. As this is Woot we wouldn’t expect this deal to last the full day, so strike soon if you’re interested.

This eighth-generation Kindle features a 6-inch E-Ink display, 4GB of onboard storage, a long lasting battery, and up to 802.11n Wi-Fi. We reviewed this version of the Kindle and gave it 2.5 out of 5 stars.

But most of our objections are ameliorated by today’s $35 asking price. We didn’t like that it lacked a backlight when competing e-readers (at the time) did, and we also felt the display was a little low resolution. If all you’re doing is reading novels and non-fiction those shouldn’t be an issue, however. 

As for the Kindle being refurbished, this product is fulfilled by Amazon, meaning it comes with Amazon’s usual one-year warranty for refurbished products.

[Today’s deal: Refurbished 8th generation Kindle for $35 on Woot.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
