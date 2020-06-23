Anker's PowerCore Fusion blends a portable battery with a wall charger, and today it's only $30

Walls? Where this charger is going, we don’t need walls. Woot via Amazon is selling Anker’s PowerCore Fusion 5000 combination wall charger and powerbank for $30. That’s $20 cheaper than the usual price.

The PowerCore Fusion packs a 5,000mAh battery capable of providing a single full charge to most phones on the market today. When plugged into the wall, meanwhile, this 18W charger features a Type-C and standard USB port, enabling you to charge two devices at once.

The standard USB port features Anker’s PowerIQ fast-charging technology that delivers as much power as your particular device can take. Anker says this device can charge an iPhone 11 in about two hours or an iPad Pro in under four. It’s also safe for lower power devices that need a top up, such as Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

The charger also has LED indicator lights to let you know how much juice the internal battery has.

Overall, it’s a fantastic deal for a solid little device that solves two problems with one unit. It’s well worth the $30, as long as you don’t need an extremely high capacity powerbank.

[Today’s deal: AnkerPowerCore Fusion 5000 for $30 on Amazon.]