Summer vacation offers for July 2020

Travel to your favorite summer destination for less with travel coupons

As summer is fast approaching, many families and groups of friends are planning their ultimate summer vacation to create new memories, visit new places and spend time with loved ones. If you have not booked your flights and accommodation or you are still not sure where to go, then you can take a look at trending travel deals for summer 2020. Save on hotels, flights or an air balloon ride from travel agencies such as Hotwire, Booking.com Expedia, Hotels.com and Viator with PCWorld coupons.

Expedia offer: 10% off

If you plan on visiting Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, now is the right time to do so! Expedia offers a 10% discount on hotel accommodation, travel getaways, car rentals, and many more activities to its loyal members. As a member, you get to have the chance to get these discounts, and you can even cancel at the last minute if things go south.

Take advantage of this limited-time offer for Expedia members that lets you enjoy your itinerary and vacation with 10% off the original price. This discounted offer to Expedia members ends on July 31st, so hurry up, pack your things and grab this summer discount.

Hotels.com coupon: 48% off

If you plan on going to Las Vegas for your summer vacation, you can enjoy a 48% saving on top-notch hotels and resorts such as Hilton Hotels with a Hotels.com online promo code. Keep in mind that with Hotels.com's new policy Book Now, Stay Later, you have the luxury of canceling the trip, if you have changed your mind at the last minute. This Hotels.com coupon code is valid until July 5, 2020. Travel must be completed by December 31, 2020. Browse other offers for Hotels.com.

Hot-air balloon experience with Viator

Another hot tourist destination for people to go to during the summer is Mallorca. What better way to explore a new place than a hot-air balloon ride? Viator offers a 1-hour Mallorca hot-air balloon ride for only $193.26. You can book your hot-air balloon experience now online without the hassle of waiting in line at the destination.

Enjoy the view of the Mediterranean coastline and nearby Tramuntana mountains when you grab this offer by Viator. Not only do you get to enjoy a breathtaking 1-hour Mallorca hot-air balloon ride; you also have the chance to take part in preparation of the hot-air balloon. This Viator offer will expire July 4, 2020 . Browse other coupons and offers for Viator.

Hotwire discount: 60% off

If you are thinking of going overseas this summer, then this latest Hotwire promotion is perfect for you. Whether you would like to go to France, Tokyo or even Dubai, you can get a 60% discount on Hot Rate Hotels and worldwide destinations. Browse accommodation options at your desired location and book through Hotwire.com to access a 60% reduction on your online booking. This Hotwire discount is valid until December 31, 2020. Browse other offers and coupons for Hotwire.

Booking.com discount: 15% off

Whether you are planning on staying in a luxurious hotel or a budget hostel, this Booking.com discount will give you a 15% reduction simply by booking your accommodation through Booking.com online website. This Booking.com promotion is valid from June 30 to August 31, 2020. Grab this offer from Booking.com now! Browse other offers and coupons for Booking.com.

This summer, take your time to relax and go to your favorite summer destination and enjoy. You can go to places that you have been to and where you enjoyed your stay, or summer destinations that your friends recommend. Whatever the case, visit PCWorld if you want to be updated with the latest travel coupons and discounts.