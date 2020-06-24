Best Buy's massive sale brings huge drops on PCs, monitors, and more

Best Buy is in the middle of a four-day sale with some tasty deals on PC gear including laptops, monitors, and more. If you aren't a PC shopper you can also find deals on smart home gear, mobile devices, and smart TVs. Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up, we really like this 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop for $400Remove non-product link, down $50 from its already low price. This clamshell features a 1.2GHz Ice Lake Core i3-1005G1 dual-core CPU with four threads and a boost to 3.4GHz. For RAM it's rocking 8GB, there's also a 128GB SSD boot drive, and a 1TB hard drive. The 15.6-inch display is only 1366-by-768, but it's a touchscreen making the trade-off of a non-1080p display a little less painful.

Next up is the Dell S3220DGF monitor, a 32-inch curved display with 1440p resolution for $360Remove non-product link instead of its usual $450. Why would you pay that much for a 1440p monitor? Well, the curve is nice for game immersion, and it's got FreeSync. The biggest selling point, however, is that it supports high-dynamic range (Vesa DisplayHDR 400), which offers greater ranges of colors for a far more vivid display. Even on a 1080p or 1440p monitor HDR makes a massive difference in picture quality.

Finally, we've got a 128GB Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for $600Remove non-product link, a big $360 drop from its $959 MSRP. We reviewed the Surface Pro 7 in February and said declared it the best Windows tablet you can buy, with a 12.3-inch display with 2736-by-1824 resolution, the same Ice Lake Core i3 as the Dell Inspiron above, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Or if a new PC isn't your thing, how about a Google Chromecast for $30Remove non-product link ($5 off) or the Samsung Galaxy Fit activity band for $80Remove non-product link ($20 off)? Basically, there's something for everyone in Best Buy's sale—but you'll need to act fast because the discounts end tomorrow.

[Today's deal: Best Buy's 4-day sale on PCs and smart devicesRemove non-product link]