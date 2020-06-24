Deal

Best Buy's massive sale brings huge drops on PCs, monitors, and more

Save $360 on a Surface Pro 7.

Contributor, PCWorld |

best buy sale
IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Best Buy is in the middle of a four-day sale with some tasty deals on PC gear including laptops, monitors, and more. If you aren't a PC shopper you can also find deals on smart home gear, mobile devices, and smart TVs. Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up, we really like this 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop for $400, down $50 from its already low price. This clamshell features a 1.2GHz Ice Lake Core i3-1005G1 dual-core CPU with four threads and a boost to 3.4GHz. For RAM it's rocking 8GB, there's also a 128GB SSD boot drive, and a 1TB hard drive. The 15.6-inch display is only 1366-by-768, but it's a touchscreen making the trade-off of a non-1080p display a little less painful.

Next up is the Dell S3220DGF monitor, a 32-inch curved display with 1440p resolution for $360 instead of its usual $450. Why would you pay that much for a 1440p monitor? Well, the curve is nice for game immersion, and it's got FreeSync. The biggest selling point, however, is that it supports high-dynamic range (Vesa DisplayHDR 400), which offers greater ranges of colors for a far more vivid display. Even on a 1080p or 1440p monitor HDR makes a massive difference in picture quality.

Finally, we've got a 128GB Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover for $600, a big $360 drop from its $959 MSRP. We reviewed the Surface Pro 7 in February and said declared it the best Windows tablet you can buy, with a 12.3-inch display with 2736-by-1824 resolution, the same Ice Lake Core i3 as the Dell Inspiron above, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

Or if a new PC isn't your thing, how about a Google Chromecast for $30 ($5 off) or the Samsung Galaxy Fit activity band for $80 ($20 off)? Basically, there's something for everyone in Best Buy's sale—but you'll need to act fast because the discounts end tomorrow.

[Today's deal: Best Buy's 4-day sale on PCs and smart devices]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes