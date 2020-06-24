Get a fast 256GB Samsung EVO microSD card for just $34

Whether you're loading up a mobile device, DSLR, or Nintendo Switch, Amazon has a deal for you on microSD cards. The online retailer is selling a 256GB Samsung EVO Select microSDXC card for $34. That's only $6 off its most recent price, but prior to that it was $50.

Samsung says this card is ideal for recording 4K video, and of course it'll also work for documents, gaming, apps, and other data. It supports up to 100 megabytes per second read speed, and up to 90 megabytes per second write speed.

The card can stand up to extreme temperatures and it's waterproof. It also comes with a 10 year warranty from Samsung; however, that warranty does not cover uses such as dashcams, CCTVs, and surveillance cameras. Basically, any high write speed activity is not covered by the warranty.

If 256GB is more storage than you need, Amazon is also offering the same card in difference capacities. The 128GB version is $19, down from $25, and the 64GB card is $12. The latter is not a sale, but it's a solid price for a microSD card with a good amount of storage.

[Today's deal: Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD card for $34 on Amazon.]