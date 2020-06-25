This 20,000mAh Aukey power bank is nearly half off at $13 today

If you're constantly running out of juice on the road, you need a trusty power bank in your arsenal. And we've got a great deal on one today: Amazon is selling an Aukey 20,000mAh portable battery for $13.10Remove non-product link when you use checkout code 3GI8OI6W. That's $10 off its already reduced price and the best price we've ever seen for this battery that was selling for $34 as recently as April.

The power bank has two standard USB outputs and two inputs for power including microUSB and Lightning. It has a colored indicator button to display how much charge is left and packs Quick Charge 2.0 for fast charging. It also features Aukey's AIPower Adaptive Charging, which determines the maximum amount of charge your device can handle. So if you have a Bluetooth headset that can't take as much juice as a phone or tablet, it'll deliver the appropriate charge.

Aukey says this power bank has enough juice to charge an iPhone 7 more than six times. so it'll be able to fill up newer phones with larger batteries at least twice before needing its own charge.

