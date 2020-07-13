Get up to Speed with Photoshop, Lightroom & More with this 20-Course Bundle

If you've been considering dabbling in photography, but are intimidated by a lot of the technical know-how required, we have good news:

The Pro Photography and Photoshop 20 Course Bundle, which sports over 100 hours of training, can give students a solid intro to the technical side of photography, and it's on sale for only $39.99 right now.

Jump into this 20-course collection, and you'll take a broad look at everything from the fundamentals of using a camera to editing photos with professional editing software, such as Photoshop, Lightroom, and GIMP.

The collection also features training on the business side of wedding photography, a lucrative specialization for professional photographers.

While The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle usually retails for $1,980, you can get it on sale now for only $39.99, saving more than 90% off the usual price.

The Pro Photography & Photoshop 20 Course Bundle - $39.99



See Deal

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change. Software not included.