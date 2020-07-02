Best Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra cases: Top picks in every style
Protect your expensive phone from tragedy.
We're just gonna say it—you're crazy to take your Galaxy S20 out in public without something to protect it. With prices starting at $1,000 and going all the way up to $1,600, it's one of the most expensive phones ever made. It's also the biggest, with the S20 Ultra tipping the scales at a whopping (and eminently droppable) 6.9 inches. So check out these picks and stop playing chicken with your phone.
Best S20 cases
Smartish Wallet Slayer Vol. 1
Price: $20-$30
Colors: Black, various
Why we love it: The Smartish Wallet Slayer doesn’t just have a cool name, it lives up to it. The case has enough room for three credit cards on the back, but its soft material keeps it from getting too bulky. The texturized sides are nice to grip, and the buttons are firm yet easy to push. Whether you buy it in black, choose one of the designs, or customize it with your own artwork, you’ll be very happy with this stylish wallet case.
Gear4 Crystal Palace
Price: $40
Colors: Clear
Why we love it: All Gear4 cases come with D3O protection, which is the same material used in helmets and protective gear. You can immediately tell that the Crystal Palace has a sturdy and premium feel to it, without being too bulky. But it’s a little more slippery than other cases, one more reason why Gear 4’s claim that this case will protect your phone from a 13-foot drop is so important. But our favorite part of this case is how slick it looks, with a shimmery rainbow effect that changes depending on how you’re holding it.
X-Doria Defense Shield
Price: $30
Colors: Iridescent, red, black
Why we love it: Like a true defense shield, the Defense Shield case from X-Doria has two parts to it. There's the standard polycarbonate material that makes up the majority of the case, and then a metal ring that goes around the back that adds an extra layer of protection and a little bit of color.
The case comes with a protective film on the clear material to protect it from scratches during shipping. While we didn’t notice any major marks during our testing, it makes us wonder how easily the back may scratch in everyday use. But even so, the Defense Shield is a solid case that adds a little extra character to your S20.
Gear4 Piccadilly
Price: $40
Colors: Clear, black, blue
Why we love it: Remember Apple's bumper cases for the iPhone 4? Then you’ll have a pretty good idea of what the Piccadilly looks and feels like. But it doesn’t just protect the sides of your S20 with colored bumpers, it also has a clear back that’ll keep your phone free of cracks and scratches. We wish there were more color options available, but the Piccadilly looks great in blue or black. So if you're looking for a clear case that adds a pop of color, this is it.
BodyGuardz Harmony
Price: $40
Colors: Black, iridescent
Why we love it: The Harmony case from BodyGuardz might look simple, but it’s an excellent companion for your S20. It’s made of a single soft shell that easily slips onto the phone. But there's nothing simple about how it protects. Raised, colored bumpers ward off side impacts, while Unequal’s Kevlar backing keeps cracks at bay. The metal accents on the buttons and speaker grilles are a nice touch, and the buttons have a resounding click when pressed. The case's cool gradient pattern nicely accents your S20’s chosen color.
ESR Mimic Tempered Glass Case
Price: $17
Colors: Clear
Why we love it: We’ve always liked ESR’s inexpensive and sturdy cases, and the Mimic case is no exception. At first glance, it looks like a clear, soft-shell case that doesn't add much in the way of protection. However, the tempered-glass material is sturdy enough to withstand most accidental scratches and drops, with a snug fit and nice buttons. Its clear design lets the S20 shine through. Did we mention it’s only $17?
Gear4 Holborn
Price: $45
Colors: Black
Why we love it: The Holborn case from Gear4 is made of a soft material on the outside, but it's lined with Gear4's D3O protective material on the inside. The shell is comfortable and easy to grip, and it just plain feels good to hold. The buttons are firm and have a mechanical keyboard-like click to them that we can't get enough of. It might look simple, but with an understated elegance and excellent drop protection, the Holborn really does have it all.
ESR Metal Kickstand Case
Price: $19
Colors: Clear, black
Why we love it: Sometimes you just want to kick back and stream your favorite YouTube channel without having to prop your phone up against something. That’s where the ESR Metal Kickstand case comes in. A handy kickstand built into the back pops out to prop your phone horizontally or vertically so you don’t have to worry about it slipping halfway through your movie. The rest of the case is very simple, if not a little slippery, but if you want an inexpensive way to watch movies on the go, it’s a great option.
ESR Essential Zero Clear
Price: $10
Colors: Clear
Why we love it: The ESR Essential Zero Clear is one of the cheapest cases we’ve tried for the S20, and it’s also one of the thinnest. The edges of the case are a little flimsy, so you might have to check it for dust and debris every now and then. But it looks really sharp on the phone, and at this price, even if you scratch up the case and need a new one, buying a second will still be cheaper than buying most of other cases reviewed here.
BodyGuardz Ace Pro
Price: $35
Colors: Translucent black
Why we love it: The BodyGuardz Ace Pro is a minimal case that looks good and eliminates the S20’s slipperiness by giving it just the right amount of texture. The sides have an almost sticky feel to them, which helps keep you from fumbling, while the translucence allows some of the S20's color to shine through. Our only complaint is the buttons, which are a little too rigid to press. They should break in over time.
