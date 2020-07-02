Best Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra cases: Top picks in every style

Price: $30

Colors: Iridescent, red, black

Why we love it: Like a true defense shield, the Defense Shield case from X-Doria has two parts to it. There's the standard polycarbonate material that makes up the majority of the case, and then a metal ring that goes around the back that adds an extra layer of protection and a little bit of color.

The case comes with a protective film on the clear material to protect it from scratches during shipping. While we didn’t notice any major marks during our testing, it makes us wonder how easily the back may scratch in everyday use. But even so, the Defense Shield is a solid case that adds a little extra character to your S20.