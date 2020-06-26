Deal

If you have to buy a MacBook, this 13-inch refurb for $500 off is the way to go

This will hold you over through the transition.

With the upcoming transition to Apple’s own processor, now isn’t the best time to buy a Mac. But if waiting isn’t an option, this MacBook refurb will more than tide you over. Amazon’s Woot is selling a 13-inch MacBook Pro in silver or space gray with 256GB of storage for $1,000, nearly $500 off its original MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen.

This MacBook was released last year and features a 1.4GHz quad-core Core 15 processor (Turbo Boost up to 3.9GHz), 8GB of RAM, a Touch bar, and a 256GB hard drive. In our 4-star review, we called it "a laptop that now feels like a true member of the MacBook Pro family." While this model isn't new, it is certified refurbished by Apple, meaning it won’t have any dings or dents and is backed by a 1-year Woot warranty.

The only drawback is the keyboard. While the newest MacBook Pro has the vastly improved Magic Keyboard, this model has the final version of the butterfly keyboard, which is loud and prone to issues. However, Apple did update this keyboard with a new membrane to help with noise and dust.

Even with an inferior keyboard, however, this laptop is a great deal for a thousand bucks if you’re desperate for a MacBook right now. We don’t know what the Apple silicon transition is going to bring when the first models start shipping later this year, but we do know you won’t find a better deal than this on an old one.

