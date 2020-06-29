Deal

Amazon's brand new Fire HD 8 tablet is already $30 off today

In any color or capacity.

If you're looking for a solid tablet for reading and watching movies, Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet is a great value. And now it's practically an impulse buy: Amazon is selling the latest Fire HD 8 tablet for $30 off in any color or capacity, the first price drop we've seen for the redesigned tablet.

This tablet features an 8-inch display with 1200-by-800 resolution at 189 pixels per inch. It's got 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, but you can also expand it with a microSD card slot up to 1TB. Under the hood, it has a quad-core 2GHz processor, 2GB of RAM, and the battery can last up to 12 hours according to Amazon. You'll find a 2MP camera on both the front and the back.

We haven't reviewed this new model yet, but it's a significant upgrade from previous models with a thinner design, faster processor, more RAM, and a longer-lasting battery. And today it's got a thinner price, too.

