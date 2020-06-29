Best Bluetooth Speakers of Summer 2020 -- Deal Alert

Best Bluetooth Speakers & Headphones for Summer 2020

What’s the best way to enjoy your summer vacation at home? Throw a summer party! This is a good time for you and your friends to enjoy your free time. A good way to bring a chill vibe to your summer party is by turning up your favorite music on some Bluetooth speakers. With that in mind, there are a lot of portable speakers that you can shop for this summer. PCWorld offers a great selection of tech coupons and discounts for every audio enthusiast.

Notable stores that have top of the line Bluetooth speakers are JBL, Sonos, and Crutchfield. On the other hand, Sennheiser is proud to debut its newest earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2. Let’s see what the specs of each speaker and headphone are and what makes them the best audio gadgets for this summer.

Save 28% off JBL Charge 4

The Charge 4 is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that is the newest addition to the Charge series of speakers. It can accommodate up to two devices via its Bluetooth connection and can reach up to 20 hours of battery life with its 7500 mAh Li-ion battery.

With the exclusive feature of JBL speakers, which is the JBL Connect+, you can connect up to 100 speakers compatible with JBL Connect+. The JBL bass radiator is another feature that allows the Charge 4 to provide loud and clear music. Right now, you can get 28% off the JBL Charge 4 Bluetooth speaker.

Free Shipping on Sonos Move

This is a durable and very portable smart speaker that you can use for your indoor or outdoor summer party. The Move is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant so you can give it commands directly by using your voice. You can also connect to your whole Sonos system at home if you want to boost the volume of your music.

Enjoy its 11-hour play time and easily charge it with the base that came with it or a USB-C charger. It has a shock resistant case so that you don’t have to worry about dropping it accidentally. It is also resistant to different weather conditions so don’t worry if you left your Move in an open area. Both the white and black color versions are in high demand. Fortunately, you can backorder both colors of the Sonos Move with free shipping.

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2

If you want a compact Bluetooth speaker that easily fits in the palm of your hand, get the WONDERBOOM 2! It is a waterproof Bluetooth speaker that can even float in water and blast 360-degrees surround sound. It is user-friendly with its easily learned buttons for giving commands.

It can accommodate up to two mobile devices when connecting to its Bluetooth option. You can even enjoy the WONDERBOOM 2 far away with its 100-feet range. You don’t have to worry about the duration. With its 13-hour built-in rechargeable battery, it won’t ruin the vibe of your party.

You can browse the WONDERBOOM 2 and other speaker brands at Crutchfield. You can even find limited-time discounts of up to 40% off outlet items.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 is the newest earbud innovation of Sennheiser. Enjoy enhanced music volume with the bespoke 7mm dynamic drivers and built-in equalizers. You now have an option to use a noise-canceling feature called the Active Noise Cancelation. It allows you to isolate yourself from the noise of the environment and dive into the music you listen to.

It has a 7-hour battery life you can enjoy and it can be extended to 28 hours with its charging case. You don’t need to hassle yourself with giving commands. You can enjoy a touchpad built into the True Wireless 2 to control calls, music, and the volume. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Siri so you can easily hear their responses with one button. The MOMENTUM earbuds are available directly from Sennheiser for just $299 plus free shipping.

Make Some Noise This Summer

You can be sure to keep the life of the party going all summer long when you shop for a bluetooth speaker at PCWorld. Enjoy the freedom and fun that comes with having a rechargeable, wireless speaker that you can bring on the go. In addition to popular bluetooth speakers, you can also find lots of other coupons for tech gadgets at PCWorld to max out your home entertainment.