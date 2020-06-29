Deal

The All-New Ring Video Doorbell is only $100 right now

Amazon dropped the price of its second-generation Ring Video Doorbell by $30.

allnewring
Ring

If you want to know if it’s really UPS at the door, Amazon has a deal for you. The online retailer is selling the All-New Ring Video Doorbell for $100. That’s $30 cheaper than its official price.

The All-New Ring is the second generation of the original and is similar to the now discontinued Ring Video Doorbell 2. It features 1080p video capture, improved motion detection, privacy zones, audio privacy, and better night vision.

It’s battery powered and doesn’t require a connection to your internal wiring. Please note, however, the battery is built-in so you can’t do a quick swap like you can with the Ring 2.

As with other Ring doorbells, this device allows for two-way audio when someone is at the door. To get the full Ring experience, you’ll need the Ring Protect subscription service, which costs $3 per month per device. The sub allows you to record and keep videos for up to 60 days in Ring’s cloud service (Ring is owned by Amazon).

You can also integrate the Ring with Alexa for voice control, and select Echo devices support the Ring Doorbell’s two-way talk feature. If you don’t have an Alexa device the Ring app can give you everything you need.

The All-New Ring is pitched as the value option for people who are thinking about a smart doorbell. Today, the sale price makes it a no-brainer.

[Today’s deal: All-New Ring Video Doorbell for $100 ]

This story, "The All-New Ring Video Doorbell is only $100 right now" was originally published by TechHive.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
