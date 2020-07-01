Amazon's kid-friendly Fire tablets get steep discounts

With the pandemic showing no signs of letting up you’ve likely relaxed strict screen time limits for the kids, as we all have. If you’re tired of lending out your phone or iPad every day, Amazon has a couple of kid-friendly Fire tablets available at deep discounts right now. The Fire 7 Kids is $75, while the newer Fire HD 8 Kids is $100. The Fire 7 Kids usually costs $100, and this is the best price we’ve seen since quarantining began. The Fire HD 8 Kids, meanwhile, is usually $140, making today’s deal a $40 price drop.

The Fire 7 Kids Edition features a 7-inch display with 1024-by-600 resolution, 16GB of onboard storage expandable up to 512GB, and up to 7 hours of battery life. The Fire HD 8 Kids is an upgrade to the 7-inch version. It features a larger screen with 1280-by-800 resolution, 32GB of onboard storage that can go up to 1TB with a microSD card, and up to 12 hours of battery life.

Both are an excellent value and come built for the reality of how kids treat their things. Each ships in a “kid-proof” case with handy built-in stand. Amazon also backs up this claim with a two-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks, Amazon says it will replace it at no cost.

In addition, both tablets come with a free year of Amazon FreeTime, a digital content subscription service with access to over 20,000 kid-friendly apps, games, books, videos, and more.

[Today’s deal: Fire 7 Kids for $75 and Fire HD 8 Kids for $100 on Amazon.]