Deal

Lenovo's fantastic Surface-style Chromebook Duet is on sale for $249

Walmart is selling the 64GB Chromebook Duet for $249.

Contributor, PCWorld |

lenovo duet front
Michael Simon/IDG

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

If you love the idea of an affordable tablet that can double as a basic computer, but can’t get excited about the iPad (or its higher price), check out this killer deal. Walmart is selling the Lenovo Chromebook Duet with 64GB of onboard storage for $249. That’s about $50 to $60 cheaper than elsewhere right now.

We recently reviewed the Chromebook Duet, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award while calling it “an excellent Chromebook at a truly incredible price.” Instead of the typical clamshell, the Chromebook Duet is more like a Microsoft Surface: a tablet that comes with a detachable keyboard. Unlike competing products, however, the Duet comes with the keyboard as part of the package instead of charging extra.

The Duet features a 10.1-inch display with 1900-by-1200 resolution with a brightness of 400 nits. We found the display to be “bright and crisp” though “a tad uneven in spots.”

The detachable keyboard is magnetic as is typical for these style of devices. We found that the keys had nice travel, but it was a little cramped given its size. The keyboard can also act as a protector when you aren’t using it, and the Duet comes with a Surface-style built-in kickstand.

“The Duet is a fantastic bargain that sets the bar very high for all future Chromebook tablets,” we said at the end of our review. It’s an excellent value, and today it’s quite a bit cheaper than usual.

[Today’s deal: 64GB Lenovo Chromebook Duet for $249 at Walmart.]

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes