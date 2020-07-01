Deal

The awesome 1TB Samsung 860 SSD just hit its lowest price of the year

Get one of our favorite SSDs for just $100 today.

samsung 860 qvo ssd primary
Samsung

If you have your eyes on Samsung's brand-new 8TB 870 QVO SSD, it sadly won't be out until the end of the month. And it'll cost you $250. But if you want a great drive at a way lower price right now, Amazon is selling its predecessor,the 1TB 860 QVO for just $100, the lowest price we've seen since last year.

The Samsung 860 QVO may be slower and smaller than the 870, but it's no slouch. In our review, we gave it four out of five stars and named it the runner-up for the best SSD for most people. The drive uses Quad-Level Cell Nand so it can struggle a bit with very large files, but if you're not using this drive for transferring 50GB files one after the other, it’ll serve as an excellent addition to your PC setup.

This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen for this drive, but it's the lowest since Amazon's rock-bottom $88 Black Friday 2019 sale. So if you need a great drive and don't want to spend a bundle or wait, go grab this one before the price goes up.

