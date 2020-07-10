Score 10TB of lifetime cloud backup for over 90% off right now

From sensitive documents to sentimental photos, chances are your computer is home to files that you'd like to keep safe and secure well into the future. To this end, cloud backup makes safeguarding your files easy, but it tends to get a bad rap for being expensive.

Today, however, you can score a whopping 10TB of cloud backup for life with Degoo Premium for over 90% off the usual price, only $100 right now.

Degoo Premium offers subscribers an enormous amount of cloud-based real estate with which to back up their files. You can back up your files under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption and even replicate your backup as you perform it for extra peace of mind. Plus, keeping your backup up to date is a breeze thanks to automatic file change detection.

Right now, you can sign up with Degroo Premium for a steal. Their Lifetime 10 TB Backup Plan, for instance, is just $99.99 — which is a savings of thousands off their regular price of $3,600. They offer other plans too, like a 1 TB lifetime plan for $49.99, a 2 TB plan for just $59.99, and a 3 TB plan for $69.99.

