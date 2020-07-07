Password Manager: What Is It & Why Do You Need It?

These days, many people are taking online security for granted. We often accept the terms and conditions of a website or an application without reviewing it. By agreeing to their terms and conditions, you may be providing them full access to your private data and photographs.

This could be alarming, especially if these apps make use of your private information and data for ill intent. It can also lead to potential online attacks such as hacking and DDoS attacks. You can prevent this from happening by having a password manager on your computer or your electronic device.

What is a Password Manager?

A password manager is a software installed on your device that stores and handles all of your online credentials. It stores your login passwords, credit card information, and memos in a secured database. It has a master password that governs all of the secured passwords.

Since many of us usually use the same password for all of our professional and personal accounts, a hacker only needs to know one of our passwords to unlock many of our accounts. When you use a password manager, it provides an extra layer of protection to prevent your accounts from being hijacked or stolen.

How Does Password Manager Work?

Password managers work like a master key in your own house. It can open up any door that you have made with the master key. You don’t have to go through the trouble of remembering all of your passwords because your password manager can memorize them for you. The only thing you have to remember is your master password to gain access to your password manager platform.

It is a small step to take by downloading a password manager onto your digital devices because it provides additional security to all of your accounts. Don’t become an easy target for hackers.

How Safe is a Password Manager?

Password managers have caused quite a headache for hackers since they have military-grade encryption that requires a lot of time and hard work for hackers to breach. The password manager storage is a cloud server, which is a lot more difficult to hack compared to browser-stored passwords. Even if you have crashed or lost your devices, the cloud storage will remain safe in a secured platform. However, some password managers will only provide local servers for password storage so don’t forget to review all features before purchase and download.

The password manager also prompts you before it enters your password on a certain website you are logging into, which adds another security feature for your safety.

Why Use a Password Manager?

There are a lot of benefits to using a password manager. The first one is that you don’t need to remember all of your passwords on each account that you use personally and professionally. When you think of all the personal accounts that you have, how many social media, finance (credit cards, utility, and banking), entertainment (music, live-streaming, or video), and shopping accounts do you have? You can simplify by only memorizing one master password to gain access to all your accounts.

When signing up for a new account on a website, your password manager can help you create a high-security level password. You can save a lot of time by allowing your password manager to generate a password that contains different alphanumeric characters.

Since there are many phishing websites on the Internet, a password manager is able to detect those types of websites before you enter and start browsing. When it detects issues with the website, the auto-completion of your credentials will not work.

Sometimes hackers may use one of your family members’, friends’, or co-workers’ email addresses to send you spam emails and trick you into entering phishing sites. One of the best features a password manager provides is preventing you from entering these phishing sites. It is an added security you need to protect yourself from hackers, malware, and various viruses.

If you are interested in getting a password manager for your digital devices, you can get an exclusive discount for one of the following software: