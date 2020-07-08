Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 144: Ryzen 3000 XT reviews, Gordon buys Windows 10 cheap, and a food fight

Fried chicken or mac and cheese? There can be only one.

Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray wade into new chips and cheap Windows before digging into a plate full of food questions.

We kick things off with a look at AMD’s new Ryzen 3000 XT processors—the first Ryzen CPUs we can think of that landed with a collective “meh” from most reviewers. Gordon explains why, while Brad bemoans the lack of bundled coolers with the highest-end models. After that, Gordon explains why our Windows 10 Pro for $40 deal convinced him to join the “cheap Windows” squad, and how this offer’s different from what you’ll normally find on software resale sites.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members. This time, that included a heaping smorgasbord of food questions that quickly slipped into dystopian future talk. So it goes.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 144 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

