The Full Nerd ep. 144: Ryzen 3000 XT reviews, Gordon buys Windows 10 cheap, and a food fight

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray wade into new chips and cheap Windows before digging into a plate full of food questions.

We kick things off with a look at AMD’s new Ryzen 3000 XT processors—the first Ryzen CPUs we can think of that landed with a collective “meh” from most reviewers. Gordon explains why, while Brad bemoans the lack of bundled coolers with the highest-end models. After that, Gordon explains why our Windows 10 Pro for $40 deal convinced him to join the “cheap Windows” squad, and how this offer’s different from what you’ll normally find on software resale sites.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members. This time, that included a heaping smorgasbord of food questions that quickly slipped into dystopian future talk. So it goes.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above.

