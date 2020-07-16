Discover Python programming with this $30 eBook & video bundle

If you’ve ever entertained the idea of becoming a pro coder, then now is a great time to start. And there probably isn’t a better language to begin with than Python. In addition to being beginner-friendly, it’s also used heavily in machine learning applications so its relevance will only increase over time. That’s why we’re offering The Complete Python eBook and Video Course Bundle for the discounted price of $29.99.

The Complete Python eBook and Video Course Bundle, valued at $776, is ideal for anyone that wants to try their hand at coding but would rather not devote time and money to college. The package comes with five video courses and five eBooks that introduce students to the highly readable syntax and illustrates some of its more common applications. Students will learn how to use Python in the data sciences, to collect information via web scraping, and in the creation of deep learning algorithms. In other words, they’ll be discovering a new skill that is very employable in what has become an uncertain job market.

What this all boils down to is that you can’t go wrong by learning how to code. At the very least, it’ll teach you how to think systematically, which is a skill that can be applied to pretty much any career. And, for beginners, Python just makes a lot of sense. It’s more relevant than ever and the syntax is easy to grasp too. When you consider the low risk, high reward nature of The Complete Python eBook and Video Course Bundle, then choosing to purchase should be an easy decision.

The Complete Python eBook & Video Course Bundle - $29.99



See Deal

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.