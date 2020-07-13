Razer's BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard hits a ludicrously low $59

If you’ve ignored our proselytizing about the merits of mechanical keyboards, today is the day to pay attention. Amazon is selling the BlackWidow Lite TKL (Tenkeyless) mechanical keyboard for $59.04. That’s the all-time low price for Razer’s portable keyboard and well below the $90 or more it usually sells for. Mechanical keyboards don’t sell for this cheap very often.

This particular keyboard is tenkeyless, meaning it doesn’t have the number pad that full keyboards do. It does, however, have function and arrow keys on the right side—something that tenkeyless designs don’t always have.

The keyboard pack Razer Orange switches that provide tactile feedback, but they’re nearly silent, lacking that wonderful clickiness that some other switches provide. (People around you will probably appreciate the BalckWidow Lite’s quietness, however.) Orange switches are designed for speed and accuracy, and are a good choice for both gaming and typing.

The keyboard features individual backlit keys with white LED lighting. Razer says it will support up to 80 million clicks and comes with a two-year warranty.

The Razer BlackWidow Lite also has a detachable cord, and it works with Razer Synapse 3 for assigning macros and shortcuts. This is an excellent package for under $60, and if you’ve never dabbled in mechanical planks, it will seriously change the way you feel about keyboards.

[Today’s deal: Razer BlackWidow Lite TKL for $59.04 on Amazon.]