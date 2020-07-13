Latest Radeon Software driver makes it easy to report bugs to AMD

After unleashing the “RDNA”-based Radeon RX 5000-series late last year, AMD has spent a good chunk of 2020 ironing out the kinks that come with an all-new graphics architecture. AMD released a big bug-stomping driver in February after the press amplified community complaints, then spent the last several months diligently plugging away at remaining issues. And the newest Radeon driver makes it easier than ever to report graphics card woes directly to AMD.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.1 integrates a new standalone bug-reporting utility that “has been designed to automatically capture users’ system hardware and software configurations,” per AMD representatives. “Users need only provide a simple description of the issue, along with any media attachment they may wish to include, such as an image, video or link.”

AMD The new bug icon in Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition.

You can open the tool by clicking the new bug-shaped icon in the upper-right corner of Radeon Software, appropriately enough. You can also download the AMD Bug Report Tool directly.

AMD AMD's new Bug Report Tool. (Click to enlarge.)

New tool aside, AMD engineers also squashed more than two dozen bugs in Radeon Software Adrenalin 20.7.1, fixing issues with performance drops, overlay bugs, game-specific issues, and more. You can find more info in AMD’s post on July Updates for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition. Don’t forget: If you’re having graphics card problems, try a clean driver install before you freak out.