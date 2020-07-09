Microsoft's Ergonomic Mouse is just $20 right now

Deal

You spend all day on your computer, so do your hands a favor and get a comfortable mouse. Today, doing so doesn’t have to break the bank. Amazon is selling the Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse for $20. That’s the all-time low, and well below the $30 to $36 it usually sells for.

This is a basic office mouse with a few extra buttons, and while it doesn’t pack an ultra-responsive 16,000 DPI, it’s still shaped similarly to a gaming mouse. Microsoft says its design offers “next-level comfort.” It’s not quite as large as something like Razer’s DeathAdder line, but it offers a noticeably better hand fit than your average mouse.

Microsoft’s Ergonomic Mouse packs five buttons, including the usual two top buttons and scroll wheel, as well as two side buttons on the left. These two are programmable to carry out everyday actions you need quick access to. Some programs should automatically respond to them as well. Google Chrome, for example, translates those buttons as back and forward.

Microsoft also says the tracking sensor works on a variety of desk surfaces similar to many of the company’s travel mice. Overall, it’s a nice-looking little mouse and at $20, it’s hard to go wrong.

[Today’s deal: Microsoft Ergonomic Mouse for $20 on Amazon.]

