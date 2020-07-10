The ultimate encrypted protection from NordVPN

What is NordVPN and how does it work?

NordVPN is considered to be the safest VPN service out there, offering secure and unbeatable data encryption. With access to nearly 5,000 servers, NordVPN allows you to enjoy high-speed VPN and less load at the same time. Wherever you go, with coverage in 59 countries worldwide, downloading NordVPN ensures that you will have access to secure encryption.

NordVPN offers so many perks that we could go on and on listing them. Here are our favorite ones:

Smooth and uninterrupted streaming.

Speed. A lot of it.

A no-log policy. Browse whatever you want, no one will know.

Protect six devices simultaneously, at no extra cost.

Mask your IP or get a personalized one.

Enjoy NordVPN on numerous platforms and browsers, including Linux, Mac OS, Windows, and Android TV - download NordVPN anywhere.

Block unwanted ads and malware.

Worldwide access.

Depending on the plan you sign up for, you can save as much as 70% by redeeming a NordVPN coupon. Keep an eye out for even bigger savings before downloading NordVPN - during big shopping events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday, you can enjoy NordVPNs superior encryption for up to 80% off. Occasionally, there are also time-limited promo codes and deals available across the four different subscription plans which are a great bargain. The best selling offers, however, are:

70% off the 2-year plan (that makes only $3.49/month)

41% off the 1-year plan ($6.99/month)

Additional NordVPN products and benefits

NordVPN also offers three other services which you can download and combine with NordVPN. Generate strong & secure passwords, store important data-sensitive files, or download NordVPN for your entire company with the following services provided by NordPass, NordLocker, and NordVPN Teams.

NordPass

Creating passwords used to be a simple thing back in the day. Nowadays, you need to create strong passwords that are hard to be cracked by fraudsters. NordPass does exactly that: it creates encrypted passwords, stores them for you, and allows you to access them from your smartphone, laptop, or tablet wherever you are. Whether you have an online streaming account, online banking, or numerous online shopping accounts, NordPass will remember your passwords and help you log in with a single click. You can opt for either NordPass Basic or NordPass Premium, and save up to 50% on your monthly subscription. Click here to read more about the pricing plans. Combine it with NordVPN to be 100% certain that your personal data is securely stored while surfing the internet.

NordLocker

NordLocker, on the other hand, allows you to store files and provides a storage solution of up to 2GB. Your files are safe from hackers online with the secure encryption used by NordVPN. Whether you want to encrypt and store music files, photos, videos, documents, passwords, or IDs, there’s no safer way to do that. NordLocker is user-friendly and affordable, costing only $1 per month when you opt for the premium plan offering unlimited encryption. With 24/7 support, you can contact the NordLocker team with support requests wherever you are. Share your files with others securely, upgrade your plan if you run out of cloud space, and get expert advice from the NordLocker team.

NordVPN Teams

Last but not least, NordVPN Teams is the business version of NordVPN’s secure encryption especially designed to be used by companies. Thanks to this service, you can manage user accounts and features from one single control panel! That’s how easy it is to create individual gateways and control permissions for every single user account. If your company operates internationally or if you have employees working in different countries, download NordVPN Teams to access over three thousand international server providers. With NordVPN Teams, you can also benefit from conducting online marketing research and monitoring foreign markets.

You can choose to pay yearly or monthly, depending on your company’s budget. Check out all pricing options and save up to 22% today.

We all operate online these days, performing financial transactions, working remotely, shopping, and storing data-sensitive information. Hackers get better day by day but so does NordVPN with its unbreakable encryption software. Store your files, passwords, and data securely with NordVPN and its additional features. Find new offers and promos with PCWorld to save while protecting your online presence.