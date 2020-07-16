Train from home and earn your CompTIA Linux+ & Network+ certs for $30

E-training has become a viable alternative to classroom-based learning. It offers exactly the same kind of education, gives the option to earn certifications, and grants students the flexibility and affordability that they need to thrive. And you can find courses to satisfy pretty much any educational need. For instance, if you wanted to become a certified Linux and Networking professional, then The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle is a great option.

This web-based learning package, due to the fact that there are no actual classroom sessions, is priced very affordably. In fact, it’s discounted right now to just $29.99. But, while it’s relatively inexpensive when compared to traditional skills training models, the education is still top-notch. The courses are delivered by some of the most revered names in the Linux and networking fields and students can even apply their skills afterward to earn industry-respected certifications from CompTIA that prove their worth.

Similar to classroom training, these courses will prepare students for a bright future. They’ll learn how to set up, configure, and run a Linux based system. And they’ll discover advanced skills in networking that’ll render them able to compete for a wide range of professional careers with salaries that can go into the six-figure range.

At the end of the day, a job is just a means of earning money so you can live your life your own way. But spending all your free time and funds on classroom training isn’t ideal. So, if you need to upgrade skills, there’s never been a better time to try web-based learning opportunities. Like The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle, they offer high-level training, the opportunity to earn valuable credentials, and they’re often discounted by a huge margin so they’re easy to afford.

The CompTIA Linux Network Professional Bundle - $29.99



See Deal



Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.