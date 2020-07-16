Deal

Protect three PCs with Norton 360 for Gamers for just $35, today only

Amazon has a special on Norton 360 for Gamers covering three devices for a year for $35.

If you didn’t know, NortonLifeLock makes a security suite built for gamers (though it works fine for everyone else, too). And today only, that suite is on a steep sale at Amazon. The online retailer is selling Norton 360 for Gamers for 3 devices for $35. That’s a whopping $55 off the usual price of $90. The deal ends just before midnight on Thursday, Pacific time.

So what’s so great about Norton 360 for gamers? No, it won’t add any RGB to your PC. It does have Norton’s excellent antivirus chops, and it also has features that gamers will find handy. This includes VPN access to defend against DDoS attacks, along with webcam protection, phishing protection, and a game mode to keep notifications to a minimum during gameplay. It also has some of the usual Norton features, such as 50GB of secure cloud backup, LifeLock’s dark web monitoring, Norton’s smart firewall, and a password manager.

Overall, it’s a good antivirus suite. The “for gamers” angle is a bit much since these features are in other versions of Norton. Still, it has all the essentials gamers are probably looking for, plus some nice extras and today it’s available at an excellent price.

[Today’s deal: Norton 360 for gamers for three devices for $35 on Amazon.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
