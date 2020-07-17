The Full Nerd ep. 145: Threadripper Pro and the best games we've played this year

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Adam Patrick Murray, and special guest Hayden Dingman wade into the best games we’ve played this year, and the best games on the horizon.

First, though, Gordon outlines what you get from AMD’s new Threadripper Pro chips. Basically, they’ve got the same clock speeds and core counts as the consumer versions, but pack in even more PCIe 4.0 lanes and 8-channel memory. These things are beasts—but you can only buy them in prebuilt workstations, alas.

After that, game guru Hayden digs into the best games of 2020 so far, and then boggles over the onslaught of awesome-looking games still coming this fall alongside the new consoles. We’ve got a packed holiday season coming, friends. This is also Hayden’s final episode on The Full Nerd, after helping to kick off the podcast on episode zero, so be sure not to miss it.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

