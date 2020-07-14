Grab killer Razer gaming gear at all-time low prices today only

If you've been waiting to upgrade your gaming gear, today's the day. Amazon is running a one-day Razer saleRemove non-product link on everything gaming, including mice, pads, keyboards, headsets, microphones, and more:

First up is the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless gaming mouseRemove non-product link for $120. That's $30 off its $150 MSRP and a new all-time low. This mouse is a powerhouse with a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, even faster than the 16,000 DPI that's standard for high-end gaming mice. It also has 11 programmable buttons, Razer's light beam-actuated optical switches, and Razer's famous comfort and fit.

Next up is the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming MicrophoneRemove non-product link for $103, more than 40 percent off the retail price and also a new all-time low. Razer's microphones aren't as well known as the Blue Yeti, but they are well-reviewed and solidly built. And in true Razer fashion, this one lights up using a small LED display for more than 100 8-bit emoticons.

Finally, no Razer sale would be complete without a DeathAdder mouse. This time around, it's the DeathAdder Essential in white or blackRemove non-product link for $24, another all-time low. This mouse has 6400 DPI, more than enough for most people, as well as five programmable buttons, mechanical buttons and rubber side grips. It's an excellent mouse with a classic Razer mouse design.

And that's just a small selection of everything in the sale so make sure you check out the whole thing before it all goes away tomorrow.