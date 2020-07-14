This $199 Chromebook delight offers a full keyboard, a 1080p screen, and 64GB of storage

When it comes to Chromebooks, there’s nothing we love more than a $200 clamshell with a 1080p display. Today, Walmart is selling the 15-inch Acer Chromebook 315 with 64GB of storage for $199Remove non-product link.

This laptop features a 15.6-inch display with the aforementioned 1080p resolution. For a processor it’s packing the dual-core, 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4020, paired with 4GB of RAM and the 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s a modest loadout to be sure, but one that should serve well for basic web browsing and productivity work, especially for this price.

Acer’s Chromebook includes two USB-C ports and two standard USB 3.1 Gen 1 connections. It doesn’t have an HDMI port, but it does support DisplayPort over USB-C. Acer says this particular model supports up to 12.5 hours of battery life. You get 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity.

Google’s Chromium site doesn’t show this model as supporting Linux desktop apps, but we’d be surprised if it didn’t. The laptop came out in late 2019 and its predecessors do support Linux desktop apps. Regardless, this laptop definitely packs Android app support.

The keyboard even has a full number pad, and the notebook weighs in at just over four pounds.

Overall, this is a really nice laptop for the money. These features for under $200 make the discounted Acer Chromebook 315 one heck of a value.

[Today's deal: Acer Chromebook CB315-3H-C36A for $200 at Walmart.]