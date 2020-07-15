Stock up on cheap SSDs, flash drives, SD cards, and more in Amazon's 24-hour storage sale

Amazon’s got a thing for storage deals. They seem to pop up every few weeks, but today’s deals are particularly good. The online retailer is throwing a one-day sale on Western Digital and SanDisk gear,Remove non-product linkincluding microSD cards, external and internal storage, and flash drives.

There are a bunch of products selling at their all-time lowest price, but you only have today to get them; the sale ends just before midnight Pacific time on Wednesday night. We sifted through everything to find our top three picks from the sale.

First up is a version of our favorite performance USB drive. The 500GB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable external SSD is on sale for $96. That’s the all-time low, and well below the $120 this was selling for most recently. This drive is speedy, and it has an IP5 water and dust resistance rating. What more could you want for under $100?

Next up we’ve got a whole lot of storage at a good price. The 12TB WD Elements external desktop hard drive is $175.49. That’s just 50 cents higher than the all-time low and well below the usual $220 for this drive. This is a desktop drive, so it requires its own power source, but it has tons of storage and is a perfect drive for File History backups and a media library.

Finally, we’ve got the 512GB of SanDisk Extreme PRO SDXC card for $120—another all-time low, and well below the $150 to $170 you find it for more commonly. This is a regular sized SD card that is a solid choice for 4K video capture, and a maximum transfer speed of 170MB/s.

There are a bunch of other deals, including high capacity versions of the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable, and WD Black internal hard drives. Hit up the landing page if you want to see all your options, but once again, do it sooner than later: These deals disappear at midnight.

[Today’s deal: WD and SanDisk one-day sale at Amazon.Remove non-product link]