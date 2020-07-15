Samsung's 23.5-inch curved FreeSync monitor drops back to Black Friday pricing: $120

Looking for a modestly sized and modestly priced, yet still impressive gaming display? Amazon has the deal for you. The online retailer is selling a 23.5-inch Samsung curved FreeSync monitor for $120. That’s just a few pennies higher than the all-time low we around Black Friday. Let’s not quibble over a few copper-coated coins, call it even, and say this a return to the all-time low.

This curved monitor offers 1080p resolution, a 4 millisecond response time, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Adding in FreeSync and the curved attribute makes this a very nice buy at this price. The monitor features an 1800R curvature, which should provide extra in-game immersion that flat screens can’t offer.

The monitor includes HDMI and VGA inputs; we’ll leave it to you to guess which one uses FreeSync (hint: not VGA). FreeSync means anyone with a compatible AMD Radeon graphics card can sync refresh rates with the monitor and enjoy buttery smooth graphics with reduced stutter and lag. It’ll happen automatically assuming you have AMD’s latest drivers installed. You can also coax GeForce graphics cards into working with FreeSync by manually enabling it in Nvidia’s control panel.

Samsung has added some of its own features to the monitor, including an eye-saving mode that reduces blue light emissions at the touch of a button. It also has a 3000:1 contrast ratio, which Samsung says delivers “deep blacks and bright whites”—a look that Samsung’s displays are known for. While we haven’t formally tested it, this looks like an excellent monitor if you don’t mind the standard refresh rate, and it’s a killer deal at this price.

[Today’s deal: Samsung 23.5-inch curved monitor with FreeSync for $120 at Amazon.]