Is GoPro HERO8 worth buying?

In today's fast-paced world, everyone is always on the go. Technology is following suit, with gadgets almost paralleling those used in spy movies. The old camcorder, known for taking up your whole carry-on, has been replaced by the GoPro. It's small enough to fit in your jacket pocket and handy enough to take anywhere. GoPro helps make sure your best moments are kept forever.

With other brands threatening to overthrow GoPro from the ranks of best action camera, the brand hyped up its specs and took some risks with the new $400 GoPro HERO8 Black. But are these enough to keep it ahead of the pack?

The GoPro HyperSmooth 2.0: HERO8 Black

The GoPro HyperSmooth 2.0: HERO8 Black boasts three levels of stabilization – On, High, and Boost – with Boost offering the widest and smoothest views available to any HERO camera. No special housing is needed for the mounts, and image stabilization is way better than older models. But, let’s look at the specifics to get a clearer picture:

First, the body. Older models since HERO5 have been waterproof for up to 30 feet with no need for any additional housing. But if you wanted to attach it to anything, you’d have to put the camera in a plastic frame. Now, say goodbye to that. The HERO8 was designed to be frameless, with its own built-in loops that can be used for attachment.

Dimensions-wise, the HERO8 is thinner than the HERO7 (28.4 mm vs. 33 mm), and is both wider and taller (66.3 mm by 48.6 mm vs. 62.3 mm by 44.9 mm, respectively). The HERO8 fits more snugly in your pocket, with the catch that the front lens element can no longer be removed. Since the HERO5, you can actually remove that especially if it breaks. The newer front lens element is made with Gorilla Glass, which is roughly twice as impact resistant. Another big difference is that your battery, microSD card, and USB-C port are behind only one chamber. In addition, the unit uses a new type of battery – exactly the same size and shape as before, with the same amount of power (1,220 mAh) – but, with a higher discharge rate. Why is this important? That higher discharge rate permits HyperSmooth 2.0 in all resolutions and frame rates.

GoPro HERO8 Black takes old GoPro 5/6/7 batteries

The HERO8 Black battery can be used all the way back to HERO5 Black. Batteries from HERO5 to HERO7 can be used for HERO8, however, some features “may not be available.” The main mic was also moved to the front of the camera, just under the lens, perfect for vlogging and documenting your outdoor adventure, giving it the nicest sound for any GoPro since before Hero5.

GoPro HERO8 vs. GoPro MAX

Now, how different is the GoPro HERO8 from the GoPro MAX? Both were announced on October 1, 2019 as flagship replacements for the HERO7 Black and Fusion, respectively. The 360-degree Max and HERO8 Black are close in size and price, as opposed to the Fusion, which was a lot bigger and felt like two cameras stacked on top of each other. With the mic Mod, the mic quality of the MAX almost matches that of HERO8. If you include the mic add-on to the cost of the HERO8 Black, you are very close to the cost of the MAX.

The MAX also boasts 4 digital lenses, which are two 180-degree lenses that give a full view of the surroundings. You can take a 360-degree video like the Fusion, with similar fields of view than the HERO8. The MAX can also shoot 270-degree panorama photos, has better stabilization, and provides finer detail.

GoPro PLUS subscription

If you want to go the extra mile, you can purchase the GoPro PLUS subscription, which comes with unlimited cloud storage, 50% discounts for mounts, and unit replacement. All this, at just $4.17/month, free for 30 days. For your hard-earned money, you also get access to a large soundtrack library for editing purposes, access to exclusive apparel, and premium support.

GoPro promotion: $150 off GoPro MAX when you sign up for a one-year GoPro PLUS subscription.

Also, with the HERO8 Black Bundle, you also get the Shorty grip, head strap, a 32GB SD card, and a spare battery to boot, at prices as low as $449.99. That's only an extra $50 from the retail price of the HERO8 Black.

