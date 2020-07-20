Amazon's awesome Fire HD 10 tablet is just $100 after a $50 discount

We’re all looking for ways to improve our leisure time these days, and a tablet brimming with apps, ebooks, and support for streaming video services checks that box. If an Apple iPad is too rich for your blood, Amazon is selling the 32GB Fire HD 10 for $100 right now. That’s $50 off the usual $150 and the all-time low, which we haven’t seen since January.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch 1080p display with 32GB of storage, and it comes in black, plum, blue, or white. Under the hood, it’s rocking a 2GHz octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to 12 hours of battery life, according to Amazon.

The tablet also packs 2 megapixel front and rear cameras with 720p video recording. Charging is handled via USB-C, with a cable and power adapter in the box. Amazon also provides a one-year warranty with its tablets.

While the specs are nice, the beauty of these slates is that they tie in seamlessly to Amazon’s digital storefronts. If you don’t unclick the “link to my Amazon account” option you can jump straight into your Kindle account or Prime Video the minute you power up the device and turn it on. Plus, they work with Android apps.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an excellent device for those moments where you really need a little downtime, and you can’t beat today’s price. Don’t miss out.

