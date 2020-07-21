Deal

Anker's popular charging accessories are dirt cheap for 24 hours

Anker is selling charging gear at all-time low prices today on Amazon.

Contributor, PCWorld

ankerpowercoreiii
Anker

Dead electronics aren’t useful to anyone, especially if your devices give up the ghost in the middle of a busy day. Today’s deals can protect you from a sudden blackout. Amazon’s throwing a blowout sale on Anker’s popular charging accessories. Act fast if you want them though: The deals end just before midnight on Tuesday evening, Pacific time.

Here are three of our favorite picks from the 24-hour sale, all selling for their all-time lowest prices.

First up we’ve got the Anker PowerCore III, a 5,000mAh ultraslim portable charger for $30. This iPhone-centric charger is usually $40 so you’re saving $10 and this is the all-time low price. The charger has a 7.4mm profile and comes with a built-in lightning cable for iOS devices. There’s also a lighting port for recharging the device. You can’t use this for Android devices, but if you have an iPhone this is an easy charger to tote around, promising a full refill on a single charge for the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, and iPhone 11 Pro.

Next is the Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 for $18, down from the usual $30. This wall charge has a built-in 5,000mAh battery for charging where using a wall outlet isn’t possible. It has two standard USB ports and a mini-USB for charging the battery itself.

Finally, we’ve got the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad for $10. This Qi-compatible wireless charge works with any phone that accepts Qi chargers, and at $10, you’re getting the handy feature for cheap.

These are just a few of the many deals on offer, so be sure to check out Amazon’s 24-hour Anker sale if you want to see all the discounts available. You’ll find power strips, cables, and more.

[Today’s deal: One-day Anker charging accessories sale on Amazon.]

