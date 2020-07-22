Every version of Amazon's fantastic Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off

The summer’s already in full swing, but if you’re regretting not having a Kindle by your side for your summer reading stack, today is your lucky day. Amazon is selling the Kindle Paperwhite for $30 off on all models, including the versions without ads. This fantastic e-reader tops our list of the best Kindles.

That means you can get the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite with Special Offers for $100, or the 32GB Paperwhite with Special Offers for $125. The Paperwhite without ads is just $120 for the 8GB and $145 for the 32GB.

The downside, however, is that only the Special Offers versions are shipping right now. The Kindle models without ads can be purchased but won’t ship for 6-8 weeks at this writing.

The big difference between the two is that Amazon uses the lock screen on the Special Offers version to display ads for other Kindle books or Amazon products. It does not display ads while you’re reading.

The Kindle Paperwhite is an excellent e-reader to have around during the summer. As with other Kindles you can easily use it in sunlight thanks to the e-ink display, and it has a long-lasting battery.

More importantly, the new version has an IPX8 rating designed to protect against a dunk in the pool at a depth of 6.56 feet (2 meters) for up to 60 minutes.

“With the All-new Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon’s not only managed to catch up to the competition, it’s lapped them,” we said in our review. “The new e-reader’s premium features, reasonable price, and wide variety of content make it the best e-reader for most people.”

[Today’s deal: Kindle Paperwhite for $30 off at Amazon.]