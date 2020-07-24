Save 30% on the MagiMask and MagiTools bundle

Augmented reality offers a completely new way to participate in the digital world. The downside is that, until now, you could only really experience it via your phone’s relatively small screen. But the MagiMask AR Headset is a game-changer. It offers a completely immersive experience that makes augmented reality almost look like real life.

The MagiMask, which was successfully funded via Kickstarter and Indiegogo, lets users see digital objects as if they actually existed in real life. And those objects will look high def too, thanks to the new technology developed specifically for this product. You just put your phone in the front of the mask, lock it in place, and place it over your noggin. That’s all there is to it. And it works great in development, for immersive gaming, or for watching movies, so there are lots of applications.

And right now is a great time to get it. That’s because, with this offer, you’ll save 30 percent off the regular price of $129 and pick up the MagiMask AR Headset ― along with a set of tracking tools ― for just $89.95.

MagiMask + MagiTools: AR Headset & Tracker Objects - $89.95



See Deal

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

Prices are subject to change.