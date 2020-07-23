RavPower's $15 Solar Power Bank charges your phone with the sun

If you're going hiking or camping this summer, don't get caught without power for your phone. Today, you can get RavPower's 15,000mAh portable solar charger for $15, the all-time low and way, way down from the usual $34. To get the sale price, click the $10 off coupon on the product page and use the code GRORJGCU at checkout.

This charger features a large solar panel area to suck up the sun and keep the battery topped up. It takes at least a week to go from zero to a full charge using only sunlight, however, because of the battery pack's massive 15,000mAh capacity. That's why it also includes a microUSB port for charging with a 5 volt, 2 amp wall charger. Then you can top up two devices simultaneously using sunlight when you're out in the field.

In addition to acting as a battery pack, this portable charge has a flashligh. It's also splashproof, shockproof, and dustproof. RavPower says this nifty little charger can top up an iPhone 7 4.2 times, an iPhone 7 Plus three times, or a Galaxy S8 2.8 times. Those were new phones when this device was released, but sufficed to say it will keep newer phones charged multiple times.

[Today's deal: RavPower 15,000mAh solar charger for $15 at Amazon.]