Upgrade to a pixel-packed 4K display for only $229

Sure, 1080p monitors get the job done, but upgrading to a 4K display is worthwhile if you can swing it. All those extra pixels let you see so much more, both while gaming and in sheer screen real estate while you’re being productive on the desktop. 4K displays often cost a fortune, but today’s deal makes one much more affordable. Amazon is selling a 60Hz, 27-inch AOC 4K monitor for $228.75, its lowest price ever.

The AOC U2790VQ is an IPS monitor with a 5 millisecond response time, a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a “frameless” design for those interested in multi-monitor set-ups. IPS panels offer more vibrant colors and wider viewing angles than cheaper twisted nematic (TN) displays, and AOC’s offers 99 percent sRGB and 90 percent NTSC color space coverage. For ports, it’s rocking DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, and HDMI 1.4.

Discerning gamers may want to look elsewhere, as the display lacks adaptive sync capabilities or a sky-high refresh rate. That said, you’d need to have a very powerful and expensive graphics card to surpass 60 frames per second in many AAA games at this resolution, especially if you have all the eye candy turned on.

All in all, this looks like a nice, affordable 4K display, especially if you’re upgrading primarily for productivity and watching video.

[Today’s deal: AOC U2790VQ 4K display for $228.75 at Amazon.]