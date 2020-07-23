The Full Nerd ep. 146: AMD Ryzen 4000 G, Nvidia 12-pin power rumors, and Q&A

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into AMD’s latest APUs, rumors of a 12-pin power connector on Nvidia GPUs, and plenty of your questions.

We kick things off with an overview of AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 G-series processors, which pair AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 CPU cores with more potent 7nm Vega graphics cores to let you game on the cheap even better than before. Yes, you can finally get an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen APU now—at least in a prebuilt system. These won’t be coming to DIY builders just yet, alas. After that, Brad explains why you shouldn’t get worked up into a tizzy over those rumors of a 12-pin power connector for future Nvidia GPUs. Seriously. Chill.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members. How far could Brad chuck a full tower case? Tune in and find out.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 146 on YouTube

