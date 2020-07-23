Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 146: AMD Ryzen 4000 G, Nvidia 12-pin power rumors, and Q&A

Scotty, we need more power

The Full Nerd
Ryzen 4000 G-series, Nvidia 12-pin power, Q&A | The Full Nerd ep. 146   (01:40:17)
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
tfn
GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1, and 4-core vs. 8-core | The Full Nerd Ep. 0 GeForce GTX 1080, Battlefield 1,... (01:11:30)
tfn
GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull Canyon NUC | The Full Nerd Ep. 1 GeForce GTX 1070 and Intel's Skull... (57:42)
tfn
Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and just $200 for the Radeon RX 480?! | The Full Nerd Ep. 2 Fer real? $1,723 for a CPU and... (01:06:21)
tfn
Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming PC | The Full Nerd Ep. 3 Will Smith, VR, and a $500 gaming... (01:31:14)
tfn
Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX 1060 debuts! RX-480 fixed! | The Full Nerd Ep. 4 Budget gamers rejoice: GeForce GTX... (01:09:05)
TFN 22
Surface Laptop, AMD ads in drivers, reference coolers vs AIB | The Full Nerd Ep. 22 Surface Laptop, AMD ads in...
Join The Full Nerd gang as they talk about the latest PC hardware topics.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

In this episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray dive into AMD’s latest APUs, rumors of a 12-pin power connector on Nvidia GPUs, and plenty of your questions.

We kick things off with an overview of AMD’s new Ryzen 4000 G-series processors, which pair AMD’s 7nm Zen 2 CPU cores with more potent 7nm Vega graphics cores to let you game on the cheap even better than before. Yes, you can finally get an 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen APU now—at least in a prebuilt system. These won’t be coming to DIY builders just yet, alas. After that, Brad explains why you shouldn’t get worked up into a tizzy over those rumors of a 12-pin power connector for future Nvidia GPUs. Seriously. Chill.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members. How far could Brad chuck a full tower case? Tune in and find out.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 146 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone. 

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, Spotify, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes