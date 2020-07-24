Anker's incredibly popular true wireless earbuds are just $33 today

A good pair of Bluetooth earbuds are a key accessory for anyone who’s into jamming tunes while working out. But getting a good pair of earbuds at a solid price is always a challenge. Not today. AnkerDirect via Amazon is selling the latest version of the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Bluetooth earbuds for $33. That’s about $5 above the all-time low, but well below the $40 to $50 these pair usually sell for, and a whole lot less than you’d drop on Apple’s AirPods.

The Soundcore Liberty Neo are known as “true wireless” earbuds, which means they don’t have a wire connecting them. These earbuds can also be immersed in up to three feet of water and keep on pumping out the tunes. Don’t plunge them into the pool, but they should keep working even under heavy perspiration.

These earbuds feature noise cancellation for phone calls via the dual microphones, and they support up to 5 hours of playtime per charge. The earbuds also come with a charging case that can keep them powered up while on the go.

We haven’t reviewed these earbuds, but they have a 4.5/5 star rating based on more than 12,000 ratings. They should be excellent for your next run, especially for the price. For more options, check out our guide to the best true wireless earbuds, but most of those picks aren’t anywhere near this cheap.

