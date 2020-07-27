This loaded Raspberry Pi 4 starter pack is 30% off

Getting a $35 Raspberry Pi mini PC is a good start, but you still need additional gear to make it work well. Right now, Amazon is offering an excellent deal on everything you need to get started. Labists is selling its Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit for 30 percent off when you clip the coupon underneath the price listing. That's $70 instead of $100.

The kit includes a Raspberry Pi 4 with 4GB of RAM paired with a 32GB microSD card with Noobs preloaded. Noobs is a utility that helps you install an operating system for your system. It also comes with a black case for the board, case fan, heatsink, power adapter, two micro HDMI cables, and an SD Card reader dongle.

This is an excellent kit for using the Raspberry 4 to build a home theater PC, a retro gaming Pi for the living room, or a starter basic PC. All you need to supply is a mouse, keyboard, and monitor. If you pick it up, be sure to check out our guide to building a $100 Raspberry Pi 4 productivity PC if you need help getting it up and running.

The Raspberry Pi 4 is a good option for hardware hacking projects; however, this kit doesn't have any of the gear you'd need, such as a camera, breadboard, LED lights, and so on. If you want to see a wider variety of bundles with more varied setups, be sure to check out our guide to the best Raspberry Pi kits for beginners and experienced makers alike.

[Today's deal: Labists Raspberry Pi 4 Starter Kit for $70 on Amazon when you clip the 30 percent off coupon.]