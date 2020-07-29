The Full Nerd special episode: Sapphire's Ed Crisler talks GPU development, PC gaming, and nostalgia

In this special episode of The Full Nerd, Gordon Ung, Brad Chacos, and Adam Patrick Murray are joined by special guest Ed Crisler! Ed’s been a PC geek since the seventies and currently spearheads gaming evangelism and North American PR for Sapphire Technology. Sapphire creates Radeon graphics cards, including one of our favorite graphics cards of this generation, the Sapphire Nitro+ Radeon RX 5700 XT.

We definitely go Full Nerd in this epic, insightful 2.5-hour interview. Graphics card development, the possible return of Sapphire’s Toxic brand, “luggable” PCs from the eighties, what’s missing from today’s technology reviews, ancient graphics card box art, liquid vs. air cooling for GPUs, Star Trek vs. Star Wars vs. Wheel of Time, when it’s the best time to upgrade, the death of overclocking, futuristic GPUs with golden heat pipes and 24-pin power connectors—you name it, and Ed talks about it.

And as always, we fielded questions from you, our viewers, listeners, and Discord members.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd special edition with Sapphire's Ed Crisler on YouTube or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

