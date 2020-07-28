Logitech's G Pro X Lightspeed fixes the biggest problem with the best gaming headset

When we reviewed Logitech’s G Pro X gaming headset last year, awarding it 4.5 out of 5 stars and an Editors’ Choice award, we listed only a single substantial drawback: “If only it were wireless.” Well, now there’s a version that is, thanks to today’s announcement of the $200 Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed.

The Pro X Lightspeed packs Logitech’s 2.4GHz “Lightspeed” wireless technology, as the name implies, with a whopping 42 ft. range and over 20 hours of battery life. Speaking of, the headset powers up via a USB-C connection, which remains a rarity in gaming headsets. Your PC may not even have a USB-C connection if it’s more than a couple of years old, but fear not: Logitech’s included charging cable is USB-C to USB-A, acknowledging the relative scarity of the port on gaming desktops.

Other than that, the Lightspeed packs an identical design to the original Pro X, which we dubbed “The best headset Logitech’s made yet” in pretty much every aspect, declaring, “Logitech’s new G Pro X looks great, sounds better, and even features a headset microphone that doesn’t suck." The company’s acquisition of microphone-maker Blue is already paying dividends. “It’s easily the best all-around gaming headset on the market,” we said.

Logitech The Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed.

Rather than regurgitate all the reasons why we love the headset, just go read our review of the wired Logitech G Pro X. I’ve been using one myself for our Full Nerd podcasts and have zero complaints—aside from the fact that if I’d waited a couple months longer to pick one up, I could’ve snagged this wireless Lightspeed version.

That said, you pay a steep premium for the cable-free connectivity. The Logitech G Pro X Lightspeed will cost $200 when it launches in August, a full $70 more than the $130 wired model.